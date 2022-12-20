Editor's Note: When I was editor of a newspaper in northeastern North Carolina, I was offered a rare opportunity to do a "60 Minutes" style interview with Santa Claus. When this Santa is not bringing joy to kids near and far, he works as an internationally known television executive. Looking back to that very special Christmas and talk with Santa, a holiday spirit who transcends state and national boundaries, the story deserves to be shared with the folks of Vinton and Jackson counties.
Seeking out the Christmas spirit, this country editor interviewed Santa Claus, albeit one known near and far across northeastern North Carolina.
Rather than spoiling the fun for families awaiting a visit from Santa Claus, the newspaper is not going to reveal Santa’s alter ego identity particularly since a lot of kids will be reading the letters to Santa.
Here’s what we can say reveal about Santa – he’s a generous, compassionate person who cares greatly about others. And Christmas is his season to shine. He truly gets emotional around this time of year when listening to kids’ wishes, appearing in parades and answering tons of Dear Santa letters.
What do you think the meaning of the season is?
Santa explained, “Christmas is more than Santa Claus and gift-receiving. Of course, the real meaning of Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, whom many of us honor. And everything that Jesus stands for….Love.
THAT is the true meaning of Christmas. Love. Loving your family, your friends, even your enemies. Loving what you have, not what you want. Loving where we live and what we can do to make it better. LOVE. And all of us exude the Christmas spirit when no matter what we do, we do it with love. That’s what Santa tries to do all the time.
So it’s a good time to look at the Good Book and remember, the greatest thing is Love.”
Santa, are you, the elves and the reindeer are ready for Christmas Eve?
Santa answered, “Are we ready for Christmas Eve? Remember, for us, it’s a 24 hour-plus night, covering the whole world. The reindeer have been working out since Easter…getting their flying skills in shape. The elves have been working pretty much non-stop since January…because there are so many toys to make.
Mrs. Claus…here’s a secret..she’s the supervisor of just about everything, because I am too busy being jolly and doing all that HO-HO-HO! stuff. So to answer the question: your Christmas crew has never been more ready. Especially this year. We’re bringing extra love and joy with every present.”
When this country editor talked to Santa and even had coffee with the big man at Edenton Coffee House, questions always arise because he is the ultimate man of mystery. Based on prior notes, here is what we learned about Santa.
“North Pole can be kind of cold, so I come down to northeastern North Carolina a lot where it is nice and pleasant,” he said. “The cold up there — you get used to it like anything else. With climate change, it is getting a little warmer there. Sometimes I wear a T-shirt, so I’m not always in the fur-lined winter coat.”
As CEO of the world’s biggest toy factory, Santa is keenly aware of how important it is to be a good boss.
“I believe in the rights of the working elf — they are paid in kind,” he said. “I give them room and board, generous meals — all the cookies they can eat. Plus they get to play with all the toys. It’s a sweet gig.”
How does Santa go down chimneys and enter homes?
“Santa has a special ability to snuggle in small places, but most of the time we’re going in the front door,” he said. “And we have a magic key that enables us to get into every house one night a year.”
Santa explained how he ‘s able to deliver toys in such a tight time frame.
“Not all countries and people celebrate Christmas,” he said. “To them, Santa Claus might be a good myth, but it’s not real in their lives, so that eliminates a huge number of people. Times zones work for us and the fact that there are so many people living in confined areas right now that it’s easy to just drop off the presents and keep on scooting.”
Santa says Christmas seems to resonate in some places.
“I like to visit places that love Christmas, places that make Christmas the centerpiece of their town — Edenton is that kind of town; New York City is that kind of a city,” Santa said. “Almost any big city in Germany where they really get into it and it is beautiful. Switzerland is like that, so is Italy.”
His favorite toy to give?
“Books without a doubt, because what they offer lasts forever,” he said.
‘Tis the season for Santa to put in long hours.
“Our shift is 24/7 — as soon as the Halloween stuff is put away, we’re cranking,” Santa said. “Of course, the elves are making toys all year. Day after Halloween, we really start gearing up the sleigh, putting the reindeer through their paces.”
Mrs. Claus is supportive of her husband’s efforts to spread joy worldwide.
“Mrs Claus is great — she has to contend with an overweight, over jolly guy all the time. She keeps me in line. She keeps me scheduled — ‘yay Mrs. Claus,” Santa cheered.
Santa shared his thoughts on his lead reindeer.
“Rudolph — he’s starting to get a little bit cocky. All these years of the song being sung, he’s like ‘I am the Red-nosed Reindeer,’” he said.
Santa doesn’t rely on computers or social media to compile his famous naughty or nice list.
“I’m old school, so eye balling the list and writing down whose naughty and nice works best for me,” he said.
Being Santa is about more than wearing the suit, it is a calling.
“The thing about being a Santa is that it is really a calling,” he said. “I think most of us who are Santa on a regular basis will tell you that. I read this magazine ad, saying ‘be a Santa Claus.’ I thought, ‘well, I’m the right size, my hair is white, let’s let the beard grow.”’
What’s the worst thing he’s experienced as Santa?
“Nobody has peed on me and nobody has puked on me,” said Santa as he laughed like a bowl full of jelly. “There’s been a few crying babies, but that’s to be expected. Plus half the time I think it is the parents who need to understand that they are thrusting their child at a big guy in red — maybe that might make the child a little nervous.”
But in all seriousness, being Santa is not all Snickerdoodles and photo ops.
“Toughest story maybe — a kid asked, ‘Santa will you bring my parents back together.’ The only thing you can say is ‘Santa can’t do that. I wish I could do that, but Santa can not do that. But what I will do is keep you in my thoughts and keep your family in my prayers.’ There is a real spiritual element to Santa that I didn’t really realize going in, but most of the Santa Clauses that I know — and I know about 450 of them are religious and spiritual people.”
Santa said the best part is when a kid looks up at him with sheer love and joy.
“What’s really special is that when a child is 7 or 8 years old — the sweet spot of believing — when they just look and say, ‘I just love you,’” he said.
After Christmas, there’s a bit of let down for a lot of people, Santa included.
“Everyone has a little post-holiday depression I suppose or lower mood after the excitement of Christmas,” he said. “Last year I saw upwards of 350 people — that’s 350 hugs. That’s a lot all of sudden to not have.”
Santa’s spirit not only shapes the lives of millions of people each Christmas, but one special guy in northeastern NC.
“Being Santa affects me very deeply,” he said. “Being Santa has changed some of my behavior. I take it very seriously— all of us do really. I think anything you feel that passionate about when it goes away, there’s a hole there.”
