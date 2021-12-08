JACKSON — The Jackson Firefighters Association has announced the hours for Santa’s House located in Jackson’s Manpower Park.
Children can visit Santa in his house for free. The house will be open on select days and times. The hours will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, Dec. 12, Dec. 17, and Dec. 18. There will also be hours on Dec. 11 are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This year, Santa has a brand new house. The new house was built thanks to generous donors and sponsors.
The new house was designed to be able to be moved easily, unlike the old house. This house can be towed behind a truck because it’s on wheels. The previous house, which had some age to it, had to be loaded on a rollback-style tow truck to be moved.
The house outside and inside features metal sidling making it more durable and sustainable. The inside also features a place for Santa to sit, a Christmas tree, a holiday backdrop, bench seating for parents, and features electricity and lighting.
The new house was made possible by the Jackson Firefighters Association, David and Kim Channell, Ron and Bob’s Service Center, Terry Trisch Construction and Crew, Auto Zone of Jackson, Auto Zone of Wellston, Brett Reed, Higgins Steel Roofing, 84 Lumber Company, West Virginia Electric Company, Elizabeth’s Flowers and Gifts, People’s Bank, and Pine Valley Sewing.
Jackson Fire Chief David Channell would like to thank everyone who helped make the new house a reality.
In addition to Santa’s House, Santa will once again, be on the Wellston Lion’s Club float going around the City of Jackson on Dec. 19-20, so be sure to watch for him.
