Scheutz pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

MCARTHUR – On day two of a double murder trial – Tuesday – August Christopher Schuetz agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts of voluntary manslaughter in Vinton County Court of Common Pleas.
Schuetz and Shania Nicole Jones were arrested and charged with the murders of Jori Brown, 32, of McArthur, and Lawrence McMichael, 29, of Ashville, who were found deceased at the scene where the shooting occurred on March 1, 2022 on Frazee Road.
In both the Jones and Schuetz cases, Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Payne has represented the State of Ohio.
Payne said Schuetz agreed to plead guilty to Counts 5 and 6 of Indictment, both voluntary manslaughter, a Felony 1 charge, in exchange for the dismissal of the other charges. He will get the maximum on an F1, which is 11 years on each (both consecutive, or 22 years), plus under the Reagan Tokes Law, he could have up to 5.5 years additional, or a total of 27.5 years. Payne said there would be a sentencing hearing after the pre-sentencing investigation is completed.
In February, Jones pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, both 1st degree felonies in Vinton County Court of Common Pleas.
Final sentencing of Jones is held in abeyance until a later date, sometime after the pre-sentence investigation is completed. Jones could potentially face a maximum prison term of 27.5 years, maximum fine of $40,000, up to 5 years post-release control, registration in the Violent Offender Registry, and other penalties.
Jones was represented by Kirk McVay, Assistant Ohio Public Defender. Schuetz was represented by Dorian Baum, an attorney based in Lancaster.
