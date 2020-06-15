JACKSON — Protesters with a group known as “Free Ohio Now” gathered in Jackson’s Manpower Park over the weekend to advocate for the reopening of schools in the fall without any restrictions.
Locally, J.F. Rupert served as the protest organizer for Jackson County. He had previously explained that the group is an all-volunteer group that is against local and state government overreach, and advocates freedom and personal responsibility.
Rupert had hosted a rally back in earlier May in front of the Jackson County Health Department. At that time, the group was protesting for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen all aspects of Ohio.
“We are here today to free Ohio schools,” stated Rupert on Saturday, June 13. “We want to wake people up, and let people realize what is going on.”
Rupert said, “Right now, the Ohio State Board of Education is making decisions on what schooling is going to look like in the fall. Whether, it is going to be a hybrid, where students go a couple of days a week, and the rest of the week stay home or completely stay home or go back to normal.”
He stated that Jackson County is different than Franklin County as far as schooling needs goes. Rupert mentioned that not everyone in this part of the state has access to the internet, so that makes some of the online learning hard.
“We are trying to get people to wake up, and help them understand that we need to go back to normal,” explained Rupert. “For kids to continue to learn, we need to get everything back to normal.”
Rupert said, “This last year was awful. Basically, the kids lost a year of school and it’s sad. We need to pick it up and get back to it. If kids of sick keep them home if they are well send them to school and let them learn.”
Recently, DeWine had announced that he intends for schools to reopen in the fall.
“The date for starting school is solely in the power of the local school boards and that will continue to be the case,” DeWine had said during a recent press conference in Columbus.
Some of the local school districts recently sent out surveys to gather information from families as the school district begins planning for the 2020-2021 school year.
One of the survey questions asked was “what would be your preference be if the school district is unable to bring students into the buildings on a traditional 5-day schedule?” The choices to pick from included: blended model (in-school and online) or full distance learning (online at home).
Another question asked if the school building did reopen in the fall, how comfortable were parents sending their child to school. Other questions asked about safety measures needed and if students/staff are required to wear a mask would it make the parent more or less likely to send their child to school.
Locally, school districts have said that they aren’t sure what schools will look like in the fall as it’s still uncertain, and could change between now and then.
