Communities in Southeast Ohio are receiving approximately $19.4 million in low-interest and principal forgiveness funding from Ohio EPA to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make other water quality improvements. Funding infrastructure projects and improving water quality across the state continues to be a priority of Governor Mike DeWine’s administration.
These loans (financed though the state’s revolving fund) were approved between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2022. The lower interest rates will save these communities more than $10.9 million.
“Drinking water and sewage treatment infrastructure are important components of Ohio’s economy and Ohioans’ quality of life,” said Governor DeWine. “My administration has made clean water a priority across the state and will continue this effort moving forward.”
Statewide, Ohio EPA awarded approximately $220 million in loans during the third quarter of 2022, including more than $10 million in principal forgiveness. Combined, Ohio communities will save approximately $40.1 million when compared to market-rate loans. The projects are improving Ohio’s surface water quality and the reliability and quality of Ohio’s drinking water systems.
Coalton is receiving more than $1.4 million to replace a portion of the existing septic tank effluent gravity collection system with a more conventional, sealed gravity collection system. This will eliminate sewer overflows in the area. The loan includes approximately $1.1 million in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.
Other projects receiving funding are:
• Zanesville is receiving more than $6 million to separate combined storm and sanitary sewers.
• Harrison County is receiving more than $5.6 million to construct a sanitary sewer system throughout the village of Freeport, a lift station, and a 75,000-gallon extended aeration treatment plant. The loan includes $4 million in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.
• Nelsonville is receiving more than $4.2 million for three projects that include installing gravity sewers in the unsewered and unincorporated areas of Imperial, Doanville, and along Railroad Street as part of a regional collection system improvement project; replacing the water main in the Hocking River; and replacing waterline, installing a second feed line, and installing a ventilation system in the two main water storage tanks and clearwells at the water treatment plant. The regional collection system improvement project loan includes $2.7 million in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.
• Barnesville is receiving more than $1 million to repair the pump station and install a new raw water transmission main to prevent water loss.
• Highland Ridge Water and Sewer Association, Inc. is receiving more than $396,000 to relocate one of the main water lines within the water district, eliminating leaks.
• Scio is receiving more than $251,000 to replace approximately 6,000 linear feet of waterline and associated lead service lines. The loan includes approximately $190,000 in principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.
• New Straitsville is receiving more than $131,000 to design the relining of 6,500 linear feet of sanitary sewer and 29 manholes, reestablish 80 laterals, sewer main cleaning, and closed-circuit television inspections.
• South Point is receiving more than $86,000 to replace approximately 11,000 linear feet of waterline and provide loop connections improving the hydraulic efficiency of the distribution system and reduce water loss.
• Warsaw is receiving more than $51,000 to replace the remaining 69 lead service lines found in the Warsaw Distribution System. The loan is 100 percent principal forgiveness, meaning this amount does not have to be repaid.
• Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District is receiving $50,000 to purchase a backup generator for the main lift station serving the Seneca Lake Marina and Marina Point Campground. This loan is 100 percent principal forgiveness, meaning the amount does not have to be repaid.
