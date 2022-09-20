WELLSTON — The SE Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), will distribute food for Jackson County residents at the Jackson County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m on Sept. 30.

