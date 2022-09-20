WELLSTON — The SE Ohio Foodbank, a program of Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), will distribute food for Jackson County residents at the Jackson County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m on Sept. 30.
Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits or with incomes under 200% of Federal Poverty Guidelines. In addition to food assistance, information about health and wellness resources will be available from other community partners.
The distribution is made possible by a joint donation of $100,000 from CareSource and UnitedHealthcare, two Ohio Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.
In addition to the Jackson County event, the donation will support distributions in Gallia, Lawrence, and Washington Counties in the coming months. The funds will also support the foodbank’s pantry network in their 10 county service area.
To access food assistance a photo I.D. and proof of residency no more than 60 days old is required. Pre-registration is required for this event. Visit freshtrak.com and enter your Jackson County zip code.
For more information, please contact the SE Ohio Foodbank or HAPCAP programs, please contact by Eva Bloom at eva.bloom@hapcap.org or (740) 767-1022.
