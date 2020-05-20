JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Elections completed its official canvass of the 2020 primary election last week; however, along the way, a second typographical error on the ballots was discovered.
The "human" error was found during the course of the official review of the ballots. It was determined that 3,296 ballots were affected by typographical errors on the ballots that were sent out after March 17, 2020. This error affected the unofficial result totals released on Tuesday, April 28, for an uncontested race for judge, as well as two levies in Coalton.
Each absentee ballot comes with ovals used by voters to cast their vote. Because of the typographical error, on some absentee ballots, those ovals were unable to be read by the computer that tabulates votes, so the unofficial result totals for the above mentioned items on the ballot were not correct during the unofficial count.
The first error that was discovered, and has already been reported on, was the two uncontested candidate races: Democrat and Republican races for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Division.
The second error, which involved the two levies in the Village of Coalton, was discovered over the course of the official canvas period following April 28. This period is purposefully designed in order to review results for errors and provide a final count that includes ballots cast early in-person, absentee ballots, and eligible provisional votes.
"It’s very important to note that all votes have been included in the final official canvass," explained Jackson County Board of Elections Deputy Director Cheryl Browning. “While this primary certainly had its share of challenges, we regret that this situation occurred.”
Browning stated, “Moving forward, we’ll be taking special steps to move certain operations in-house and ensuring that such an error won’t happen again. In order to prevent such a situation from occurring in the future, the board has chosen to print all ballots in-house in order to certify that all ballots are properly printed before distribution.”
