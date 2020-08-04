JACKSON — Emergency crews were on the scene of a two vehicle crash with injury involving a commercial motor vehicle on Monday.
At approximately 7:54 a.m. on Monday, August 3, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 32 at the exit ramp from U.S. Route 35 east in Lick Township in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, Derrick Short, 30, of Hematite, Missouri, was operating a 2019 Freightliner commercial motor vehicle. Short’s vehicle was stopped at a posted stop sign on the exit ramp from U.S. Route 35 east to State Route 32. Short pulled the tractor-trailer from the stop sign, across the west bound lanes of State Route 32, into the path of a 2012 Ford F-150 which was being operated by Gerald Norris, 52, of Kirbyville, Texas. Norris’ Ford struck the left rear trailer portion of the 2019 Freightliner. Both units then came to rest on the roadway blocking the west bound lanes of State Route 32.
Norris received incapacitating injuries and was transported to Holzer Medical Center by Jackson County E.M.S. Short was not injured as a result of the crash.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Jackson Fire Department, the Jackson County E.M.S., Mape’s Towing, Red’s Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The Patrol reported that both Short and Norris were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and Norris’ injuries were minimized by use of the seat belt.
State Route 32 west was shut down for approximately ninety minutes with traffic diverted onto U.S. Route 35 while the vehicles were removed from the scene.
Short, according to the Patrol, was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.
