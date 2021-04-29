JACKSON — A semi hauling a double trailer, crashed, jack knifed, and wrapped its double tractor trailer around a light pole at the U.S. Route 35 Rest Area Thursday morning.
At approximately 8:05 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, the Jackson Post of the Highway Patrol was dispatched to a non-injury semi crash along U.S. Route 35 at Cain Road in Jackson County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, a 2020 Freightliner semi, driven by Meried Abrha, 40, of Keenesburg, Colorado, was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 35. Abrha drove off the right side of the roadway striking two stops and a light pole. The double tractor trailer even jack knifed around the light pole.
Abrha, and his passenger, John Abui Chol, 30, of Omaha, Nebraska, was not injured in the crash.
Also responding to the scene were ODOT, Coalton Vol. Fire Department, Jackson County HAZMAT and Jackson County EMA.
Jackson County EMA is coordinating the clean-up of approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel that was leaked from the fuel tanks. The roadway in the westbound lanes was reduced to one lane for several hours, while clean up took place.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
