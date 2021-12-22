Recently, probation officers with the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Department, assisted by area law enforcement, have conducted numerous probation house checks and searches that resulted in several arrests.
On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Jackson Municipal Court Probation Department, assisted by the Wellston Police Department, performed a probation house check at 268 S. Wisconsin Ave. in Wellston.
Officers entered the home and arrested Zachary R. Wiseman, of Wellston, on multiple warrants, including a felony warrant out of Ross County where Wiseman was wanted for aggravated possession of drugs.
Emily J. Leach was also found at the home and was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Officers located and seized multiple drug paraphernalia items in the home.
Later that same night, probation officers, accompanied by the Jackson Police Department, conducted a probation house check and subsequent search of a residence at 27 W. Main St. in Jackson.
This search was deemed necessary by probation officers after Jackson police officers provided information that narcotics were being trafficked out of the residence.
Officers arrived at the home and made contact with the homeowner, Rick L. Jewell, and current tenants, Robert E. Mullins and Priscilla E. Hubbard. Officers recovered suspected methamphetamine from separate areas of the home as well as drug paraphernalia.
Mullins was arrested and incarcerated at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on a probation holder. Jewell and Mullins are expected to face new charges stemming from the probation search.
On Thursday, Dec. 2, probation officers and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, traveled to several residences in the county, performing probation-led searches of homes that netted three arrests.
The team first conducted a probation search at the residence of Brian K. Boswell at 494 Prices Switch Road in Jackson. As a result of the search, several grams of suspected heroin and methamphetamine were recovered from the home, along with various drug paraphernalia, including methamphetamine pipes, digital scales and bags.
Boswell is expected to face charges for possession of drugs as well as probation sanctions. Probation officers are also pursuing another unnamed individual related to the findings of the search.
The next target of the day was at 957 Buffalo Skull Road, just outside of Coalton, the residence of Michael S. Denney and Elizabeth N. Black.
Denney was apprehended at the residence on a warrant for probation violation and found in possession of several grams of suspected heroin and a large sum of cash.
A probation search of the residence ensued, resulting in the seizure of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, meth pipes, digital scales and button bags. Black was present at the time of search but was not incarcerated. Denney was incarcerated on the warrant and is expected to face additional charges.
Probation officers then proceeded to 2 Oiler St. in Coalton in an attempt to serve arrest warrants on two probationers believed to be staying at the residence. Cody A. Collins and Ashley N. Rippeth, both of Coalton, were found at the residence and taken into custody. Collins and Rippeth each had three active warrants for their arrest, issued out of Jackson County.
Note: All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
