JACKSON — The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Appreciation Banquet in at the ParksEdge Event Center on Thursday, Oct. 21, to celebrate the Chamber’s 111th year and the 54th anniversary of the Appreciation Banquet.
The event began with social hour, followed by a dinner. The invocation was given by Rev. Jon Hensler from the Oak Hill Evangelical Church of Christ in Christian Union.
After dinner, Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Directors Kelcie Stewart and Bryan Leach gave a welcome.
Leach, along with Stewart, awarded the beautification awards to Hubbard Daniels, Jackson County Banking Center, ParksEdge Event Center, and the Edward Jones Office: John Lewis.
Hubbard Daniels — Hubbard Daniels purchased the former Milton Bank building at 400 E. Main St. and officially opened for business in August of this year.
The roots of the business go back to when Lee Hubbard purchased the former Brackenbury Accounting Services in 1987. Susan Daniels joined the company the following year in 1988.
Among the improvements were painting inside and outside along with new gutters, an upgraded parking lot and landscaping. The building was also power washed, helping to expose the stone which is filled with fossils.
Inside, walls were partitioned for offices, new window coverings were installed and a kitchen area was created, all while maintaining the lobby to go with a refreshment area and other upgrades.
ParksEdge Event Center — ParksEdge opened in the fall of 2019 when its owner, the Arthur Alan Corporation, felt a need for a major event center in Jackson. The location had become available when the Ponderosa Restaurant closed, a restaurant that replaced the building’s initial occupant since the early 1960s, the Jolly Lanes bowling center.
Located on East Main Street between Stockroom 601 and Manpower Park, it provides space for family parties, corporate meetings, weddings, banquets, holiday parties, and entertainment.
The main gallery can seat over 400 people in a banquet setting. One room for meetings and parties can facilitate groups from 1-24 attendees and while a second meeting space comfortably serves up to 40 guests.
These spaces are served by a state-of-the-art catering kitchen space.
Edward Jones Office: John Lewis — The Edward Jones Office on Main Street in Jackson is across from the Jackson County Courthouse and operated by John Lewis, an Edward Jones financial adviser.
The improvements were a collaborative effort of Lewis, Edward Jones, building owner Beau Bowman and Kevin Baxter Construction, who completed the majority of the work, which was done in 2020.
The facade on the outside is all one piece and was custom made.
Inside, all the electrical wiring was redone, along with exposing the bricks on the walls and raising the ceiling to go with new carpet and lighting.
Jackson County Banking Center — The Jackson County Banking Center relocated into its newly constructed building on July 27, 2020. They had opened a loan office in Jackson on Veteran’s Drive in 2016 with services expanded into a full-service banking center in 2017.
The new location also enabled the bank to have a drive-thru facility.
The new building, which was built by Randy Evans Construction, cost an estimated $2 million and covers 5,000 square feet.
The Jackson County Banking Center is a division of the Vinton County National Bank, which dates back to 1867 and currently has 17 banking offices in the region.
Next, Leach presented the Community Pride Award to the Jackson Area Festival and Events (JAFE) Association.
For most people, the Jackson Apple Festival is a one-week-a-year event, but for the Jackson Area Festival and Events Association (JAFE), it is truly a year-long endeavor.
This fall marked the 80th annual festival, one of the premier festivals in the state of Ohio each year. But this year, despite staging it while the pandemic had not yet ended, adding a new amusement company and not having a festival last year due to the pandemic (2020 being the first year there was no festival since World War II), JAFE’s hard work pulled it off again.
“This was absolutely as many challenges as we have ever faced,” said Bryan Davis, who is the head trustee of the JAFE organization. “Other than the rain, I was extremely pleased with how it turned out and the work everyone put in.”
While the Apple Festival is probably the most visible of JAFE’s events, there are many others that include the Spring Dance, Reverse Raffle, Golf Outing, Christmas Projects with Jeepin For Joy in addition to multiple food giveaways.
“We keep quite busy with our 75 to 80 members,” Davis mentioned. “I am very optimistic about our future and I hope the community understands how much work our members have done to accomplish what they have.”
Following that award, Leach had the honor of presenting the Legacy Award to Coll Auto Sales.
Coll Auto Sales is a story of one family, four generations and more than 100 years of service to the community, completing its century-plus run on Sept. 14, 2020, when it was purchased and incorporated into the Mark Porter auto dealerships.
The story started in 1909 when Dan Coll, Sr., purchased the building at the corner of Main and Church streets that included The Opera House upstairs, where entertainment shows were conducted.
Around 1914, Dan Coll. Sr.’s son, Dan Coll, Jr., opened up an automobile dealership inside the building and thus the roots of Coll Auto Sales.
Coll Jr. had two daughters, Mary, who married Bill Conroy, and Patsy, who married Bill Morrow. Both Bill Conroy and Bill Morrow joined the business and the Conroy and Morrow families equally assumed management and ownership of the business when Coll, Jr. passed away in 1955.
Dan Morrow, the son of Bill and Patsy Morrow, joined the dealership in 1984 with Mary Conroy and Dan taking over the management functions upon the deaths of Bill Conroy and Bill Morrow and Dan serving as the on-site manager.
“It was a staple for our families and proud to be a cornerstone of the downtown,” said Dan. “We tried hard to be a part of the community, which we took a lot of pride in.”
There are many things Dan said he and the Coll family are grateful for.
“We had many great, loyal employees that truly helped us to our success,” he continued. “But most of all, so many loyal customers that became more like friends than customers.”
After the Legacy Award, Stewart gave the executive director’s report. She explained in short that although 2021 was a demanding year, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has had a rewarding year.
“As the chamber pushes forward into 2022, we remember our lessons learned,” Stewart said. “Social media and marketing are a priceless virtue that we hope to encourage and develop moving ahead.”
Stewart added, “Therefore, we are hoping to hold monthly seminars with social media and marketing experts that will educate and assist local businesses in growing their online presence. We also acknowledge how precious in-person events are to our community. The chamber plans to progress by focusing strongly on creating events specifically in the heart of Jackson.”
Next, Leach announced that The Treatery was receiving the Entrepreneur Of The Year award.
The Treatery, located on Broadway Street in Jackson, has found its niche in the community.
Opened on Jan. 25, 2020 by owners Brandon and Nicole Brennen, The Treatery specializes in donuts, bagels and sandwiches along with brunch boxes, chips and other items. They have just added soup and plan to add other features in the future.
“Our variety has been a key to our success along with the number of custom orders we do,” said Nicole. “It has been a challenging time to own a business, but we certainly appreciate the great patronage we have received from our customers.”
The Treatery is open Wednesday through Saturday.
The final award of the evening was the Business Of The Year that went to Bellisio Foods.
From a simple letter more than three decades ago from then Jackson Mayor Tom Evans asking Jeno Paulucci to consider having another food manufacturing facility in Jackson, to currently producing more than two million meals a day, Bellisio Foods, which is now owned by CP Foods, has become a true national leader in the food-producing industry.
With more than 1,000 employees, Bellisio Foods has been an anchor to employment in Jackson since the early 1990s, and recently completed another major expansion and modernization project.
“We automated some of the manual sections of the plant as well as updating the warehouse area,” said Mike Evans, senior vice president of operations. “It was a three-year project which included our new health clinic, upgraded security, and remodeling of our front office.”
“We receive 100 tons of new material every day that produce the two million meals we ship out every day,” Evans added. “With our improvements, we have made ourselves more competitive and made the work more meaningful while creating the best environment for our employees.”
Among the foods produced are its signature Michelina’s brand frozen foods.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bellisio Foods did not forget about the struggles facing the Jackson area.
On April 5, 2020, shortly after the pandemic took hold, Bellisio had a food giveaway that served 2,101 vehicles with cases of food primarily containing eight and twelve packs.
One month later, another food giveaway serviced more than 2,500 vehicles with cases totaling 36 meals at Jackson High School, Oak Hill High School, and Vinton County High School.
One final food giveaway in Dec. 2020, served almost 500 vehicles, as company officials estimated that probably more than one million meals were distributed in total.
Leach concluded the event by thanking everyone for attending.
