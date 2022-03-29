JACKSON— During Monday’s council session, Jackson Mayor Randy Evans spoke on the several openings now available in the city.
Among those listed, the mayor said he was sad to see the City of Jackson Projects Coordinator Traci Plants leave.
Evans explained Plants was taking a new position with a company she had worked alongside with in an effort to bring funding to Jackson.
“She was that good,” the mayor said, projecting that position would be hard to fill. “I figured that would happen, but I didn’t think it would happen that soon.”
As the Courier reported in December 2021, Plants played a major role in receiving a grant of $4,820 for a project to upgrade the Hillcrest Skatepark.
While temperatures have remained in the 40s, the city is also looking for lifeguards and other pool staff before it open its doors later this year.
Coming back this year for her 16th year is Kaley Fulks as the pool’s manager.
“We’re very happy to have her back, but we do have a need for some lifeguards still,” Evans said.
Other open positions include the assistant deputy auditor and an administrative assistant job.
Evans said those interested in these positions could find more information online at the city website or Facebook page or visit the mayor’s office at 145 Broadway St. in Jackson.
In other council business, the mayor spoke on a recent Planning Commission meeting where changes to city’s zoning map are being considered.
Evans said there are several areas in Jackson that improperly zoned, including one former residence that became a business and now wants to be residence once again.
“According to our handbook, there’s no way to do that,” he said. “The administration is not opposed to that happening, but there’s just not a way to do that by following the rules strictly.”
