JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier announced toward the end of 2021 that his office now has two motorcycle units in its possession.
In Sept. 2020, Frazier used his personal funds to purchase a 2009 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office after the Delaware County Sheriff’s department disbanded its motorcycle unit. The motorcycle came fully equipped with emergency lights and sirens, a radar unit, laptop mounts in the trunk, a helmet and a communication system.
The motorcycle unit has been seen in parades, in funeral processions and on patrol in the county.
In early Oct. 2021, Sheriff Frazier acquired a 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at no cost.
Frazier thanked fellow Sheriff Deborah K. Burchett for the motorcycle. Like the prior acquisition, the motorcycle came from Clark County fully-equipped for patrol.
On the front fender, a sticker can be found in memory of fallen Clark County Deputy Suzanne Hopper. Following her death, the Suzanne Hopper Act was signed in to law in 2013 by Governor John Kasich. The Suzanne Hopper Act is a law intended to create a database usable by law enforcement to track violent offenders ruled as “mentally ill” by Ohio courts.
Frazier had the motorcycle serviced, and it can now been seen occasionally at special events, on patrol and being utilized in funeral processions across the county. Area funeral home have contributed to the maintenance of the motorcycles.
