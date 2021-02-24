JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier participated in a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse last week, in support of House Bill 101, legislation that would establish a County Jail Construction Funding Formula.
Sheriff Frazier was joined by the bill sponsors, State Representatives Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville) and Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and five county sheriffs at the press conference including Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, and Meigs County Sheriff Keith Weed.
Under House Bill 101, the County Jail Construction Funding Formula would be structured similarly to that of Ohio’s school construction formula, which has been in place for over two decades and has proven to be very successful in assisting school districts with major construction projects.
“Dwindling budgets in the municipalities have caused a hardship on the County’s responsibility for inmates,” explained Sheriff Frazier. “Most municipalities are now charging criminals under State codes, which forces the County to assume responsibility for the housing of the inmate, even if the Sheriff’s Office did not directly charge the criminal.”
Sheriff Frazier added, “So instead of the costs being shared with municipalities, the whole incarceration responsibility now rests on the Sheriff’s Office. That includes medical, transportation and housing costs.”
The proposal would allow the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Correction to develop the funding formula based on the following factors:
- Rank counties and award them funds based on need, such as income per capita, property value and sales tax revenue capacity.
- Develop a matching program where the state will match a certain percentage of construction of a county jail based on the same factors used in ranking. Similarly to the school construction formula, state dollars would only be used for construction costs.
- OFCC and ODC will work directly with the respective county to establish the best possible solution for a new jail using projections of use and other means of establishing the size of a jail.
“Our current jail is full and has been since it opened in 2000,” stated Sheriff Frazier. “We only house males in the county. Our female inmates have to be housed in other counties across Ohio, which is burdensome to our budget, both in housing and travel expense.”
Sheriff Frazier said, “When you add the increasing female offender incarcerations and the costs associated with that, we drastically need State help to address the issues of inmate housing,” explained Sheriff Frazier. “Our allotted budget cannot sustain our growing expenses. This funding would assist us in dealing with our overcrowding and the housing of inmates, both males and females.”
The program would be funded through the state capital budget on the biennium. The last capital budget allocated $50 million for jail construction.
“This is a personal issue to my home in the 94th house district,” said Edwards. “The Meigs County Jail permanently closed last month for multiple reasons. But if this legislation had been in place, the jail would still be open and operating. Although this bill would exponentially improve jails in Southeastern Ohio, it would also have an outstanding effect on the quality of jails across the whole state.”
Stephens added, “A key factor in this legislation is that we are modeling the County Jail Funding Formula off of the state’s school construction formula, which has proven to be successful year after year. If we can get a similar formula in place for Ohio’s jail, we could guarantee a safe and efficient jail situation in every single county across Ohio, regardless of population.”
The legislation has 22 co-sponsors. It now awaits to be assigned to a standing House committee where it will move forward in the committee hearing process.
