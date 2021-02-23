JACKSON — Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier recently held his annual awards presentation. This year’s ceremony was held differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees were honored in small groups to follow health guidelines.
The purpose of the awards program is to recognize actions performed by members of the sheriff's command. The awards were giving for accomplishments during the calendar year 2020.
The following awards were presented in mid-January:
Certificate of Appreciation:
- Corrections: Cpl. Brittany Angel, Cpl. Cody Castle, Sgt. Alden Mapes, Cpl. Peter Cain Wolford, Garrett Jordan, Kyle Kimble and Clerk Angela Neal.
Certificate of Appreciation is given for efforts that facilitate the operation of the Jackson County Correctional Facility and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Honorees received certificates.
Certificate of Merit:
- Corrections: Bobby Davis, Sgt. Matthew Rouse and FTO. Sgt. Peter Wofford
Certificate of Merit is given for Outstanding performance of duty under unusual or difficult conditions. Honorees received certificates and pins.
Certificate of Commendation:
- Corrections: Cpl. Leah Bowling, Seth Ervin, Michael Hammond, Eric Queen, Steven Snyder
Commendation Award is presented to employees who have performed efficient and valuable service to the office, either by carrying out a specific task or in the performance of general duties over an extended period of time.
Perfect Attendance:
- Cpl. Leah Bowling and Cpl. Brittany Angel
- Deputies: Joseph Osborne, Stephen Wilbur and Rick Zinn
- Dispatchers: Keshia Elkins
Awarded to employees who claimed no sick time during the year. Honorees received plaques.
Safe Driving Awards:
- Corrections: Seth Ervin and Eric Queen
- Deputies: Chief Scott Conley, Lt. Aaron Ervin, Sgt. R. Keith Copas, Joseph Osborne, Jason Wilson, Austin Edwards, Stephen Wilbur and Leif Smith
Awarded to employees whose driving practices have exhibited sufficient ability to avoid chargeable accidents. Honorees received certificates and pins.
Retirement Presentation:
- Lt. Rodney Shepherd
Lt. Shepherd retired on Oct. 30, 2020, after 28 years a Deputy at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shepherd was given his service weapon that was laser engraved with his name on the barrel.
Person of Steel Award:
- Chief Deputy Scott Conley, Captain Floyd Yates, Captain Tabetha Sprague, Lt. Eric McGhee, Detective Sergeant Rick Zinn and Administrative Secretary Jennifer Hughes.
Awarded to employees whose actions were directly responsible for the successful operation of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Jackson County Correctional Facility. They are employees who have performed an outstanding and valuable service to the office, in carrying out specific tasks or in the performance of general duties consistently over the last year. Honorees received plaques.
Life Saving Award:
- Deputy Joseph Osborne: On October 20, 2020 Deputy Osborne located a male hanging from a rope and was able to save his life.
- Dispatcher Joseph Hale: on July 31, 2020, a 9-1-1 call came in for a 5-year-old boy who was actively choking. Dispatcher Hale was able to give instructions to the caller that saved the boy’s life.
- Dispatcher Rebecca Arbaugh: On July 8, 2019 a 9-1-1 call alerted that an infant was not breathing. The infant survived due to the actions and instructions by Dispatcher Arbaugh.
Awarded to employees whose actions were directly responsible for saving the life of a human life. Honorees received a certificate and a pin.
The big awards given for this past year were Joe Hale being named Dispatcher of the Year, Seth Ervin being named Corrections Officer of the Year, and Leif Smith being named Deputy of the Year. Honorees received plaques.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.