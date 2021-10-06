MCARTHUR — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain today announced the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) awarded $27.023.00 in federal traffic safety funding to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office for federal fiscal year 2022.
“These funds are critical in ensuring that we are doing everything we possibly can to keep our local community safe,” Cain said. “Based on crash data, traffic enforcement will include state, county and township roads in Vinton County. Deputies will focus on, speed, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and restraint use as priorities in Vinton County, and we are committed to working with our partners at the state level to address these safety issues.”
Crash data shows that crashes related to speed, impaired driving and seat beats not in use caused 60 injuries and 16 fatalities in Vinton County over the three-year period of 2015, 2016 and 2017. To reduce these numbers, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting high-visibility enforcement, working overtime hours and holding educational and awareness events with the grant funds.
The funds are passed through OTSO from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas such as restraint use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youthful drivers.
Competitive grant proposals are accepted and reviewed by OTSO, with funds awarded to projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal crashes or significantly improving traffic safety systems.
For more information about OTSO and statewide efforts to improve safety on Ohio’s roadways, visit http://ohiohighwaysafetyoffice.ohio.gov/index.stm.
