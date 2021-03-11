Vinton County Sheriff's Office received a call on March 10 of a woman unconscious in a vehicle along Infirmary road and State Route 93. Deputy Thomas responded to the call and noticed the woman did appear to be passed out upon arrival.
While the deputy was inside the vehicle, the woman awoke and stated she was using her cellphone. She was then identified as Rebecca Hale.
After investigation further, Hale was arrested on charges of D.U.I, Tampering with Illegal Drugs and Obstructing Justice.
