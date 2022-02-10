JACKSON — The Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ Board added a new board member recently.
Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Nick Elliott recommended to the Jackson County Board of Commissioners that Allen Simpson be appointed to replace David Dilley who resigned from the board.
Jackson County Commissioner Vice President Donnie Wills made a motion to appoint Simpson to the empty seat through the term of Dec. 2023. Commission President Jon Hensler seconded the motion, with both voting yes.
The Jackson County Developmental Disabilities’ Board is comprised of seven members. Five members are appointed by the Jackson County Commissioners, and the other two members are appointed by the County Probate Judge.
Currently serving on the board are Philip Howe, president; Clyde Holdren, vice president; Bob McCoy, secretary; and board members Candice Kennedy, Adam Massie, and Alicia Lloyd Kamer.
Board members are representatives of the geography of the county and have a variety of associations with the Agency’s target audiences (clients, individuals, and families).
The Jackson County Board of Developmental Disabilities was founded through the dreams and tenacity of Jackson County parents with special needs children.
The board-hired administrator, the superintendent, oversees the management and everyday operational functions of the Jackson County Developmental Disabilities’ agency-program.
