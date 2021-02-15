Both counties have now been downgraded to Level 2 Snow Emergencies. Caution while traveling is encouraged.

Both Vinton and Jackson counties have now been upgraded to a Level 3 Snow Emergencies. Only authorized personnel should be traveling unless there is an emergency. Those who are unauthorized may be subject to arrest.

Sheriff's from both Vinton and Jackson counties have declared Level 2 Snow Emergencies as of the early morning hours on Monday, February 15.

Roads are icy and hazardous so extreme caution while driving is encouraged. 

