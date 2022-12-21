Snow Expected To Hit Region Thursday Night, Friday Morning

This graphic, provided by the Athens County Emergency Management Agency, shows the National Weather Service's predictions of snow for a storm predicted to arrive late Thursday night and last until Friday.
CIRCLEVILLE — The time is now to prepare for an upcoming storm that is predicted to bring high winds and about two inches of snow to the region.
The weather pattern bringing in rain and snow is expected to impact southeastern Ohio late Thursday.
On Wednesday, Scalia Laboratory weather observer Cam Cousino said the strong winter system would come into southeast Ohio Thursday night. It is predicted to bring plenty of precipitation, "which will likely start out as a rain-snow mix and transition to more wintery precipitation when it's below freezing at nighttime and it more likely to be rain during the day," he wrote.
Not only will it be very cold, but the region is expected to experience wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour or higher.
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Wednesday.
According to the Charleston, West Virginia, office, southeast Ohio will begin to see the transition from rain to snow between early Friday morning. The snowfall is expected to end Friday morning.
Besides bringing precipitation into the region Thursday and Friday, low temperatures are predicted to last through Saturday. National Weather Service predicts a gradual warming trend to begin Sunday and continues into the start of the new week.
According to Scalia Laboratory, the high temperature is expected to be 44 degrees, with a low of 9 degrees on Thursday.
On Friday, an 80% chance of snow is predicted, with the high temperature of 16 degrees and a low of 1 degree.
On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 14 degrees and a low near 4 degrees.
On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, with a high near 20 degrees and a low near 4 degrees.
On Monday, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 30 degrees and a low near 18 degrees.
There is the potential for a level 2 or 3 snow emergency. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, a level 2 emergency means roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Only those who feel it’s necessary to drive should be out. Residents should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.
Level 3 emergency means all roadways are closed to nonemergency personnel. All employees should contact their employers to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on roadways may subject themselves to prosecutions.
For the latest alerts affecting Vinton and Jackson counties, touch base on the Facebook pages of either the Vinton/Jackson County Sheriffs and/or the Courier.
Nicole-Bowman Layton is a reporter for the Athens Messenger.
