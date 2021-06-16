The Ohio Air Quality Development Authority (OAQDA) approved of a solar facility proposed to be built in Vinton County during OAQDA’s meeting held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Financial assistance for the plan will be given under the state’s Solar Generation Fund, previously named the Nuclear and Renewable Generation Program.
Vinton Solar Energy LLC is a 125-megawatt solar project that is owned by a privately held, global developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions named Invenergy. The facility in Vinton County is expected to cover approximately 2,000 acres.
Projects owned by Invenergy stretch across the United States with others in Poland, Scotland, Israel, Uruguay, Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, Japan, and Canada. The group also has ownership over Hardin Solar Energy, a 300-megawatt project based out of Hardin County, Ohio. The Hardin project is set to take place in two phases.
The approval came follwoing the passing of House Bill 128 which extended the deadline for application to the program until March 1, 2020 helping the facilities remain eligible for assistance until the programs completion in 2027.
Solar energy credits of nine dollars per megawatt hour are available to the facilities approved by OAQDA as long as they report the information back. OAQDA is tasked with overseeing the labeling and tagging process on top of each facilities quarterly generation reporting.
The total amount of annual funds for the program is $20 million. This will be split between five solar projects across the state including Highland Solar out of Highland County, Hillcrest Solar of Brown County, and Willowbrook Solar I LLC in both Highland and Brown counties.
Executive Director of OAQDA Christina O’Keeffe stated in a press release, “We look forward to supporting these solar facilities as part of the growing renewable energy industry in the state of Ohio.”
State representatives Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) and Jay Edwards (Nelsonville) both expressed their support follwoing the facilities approval.
“I’m proud to welcome Vinton Solar Energy LLC to Vinton County,” said Edwards. “I would like to thank the OAQDA for giving the people of Vinton County the opportunity to be a part of the growing renewable energy industry in Ohio.”
