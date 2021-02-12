Due to current weather conditions (icy), some local schools are closed today, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - CLOSED

Jackson City School District - CLOSED

Oak Hill Union Local School District - CLOSED (staff in-service, classes not in session)

Wellston City School District - CLOSED (professional development, classes not in session)

