Due to current weather conditions (icy), some local schools are closed today, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Buckeye Hills Career Center (high school and adult classes) - CLOSED
Jackson City School District - CLOSED
Oak Hill Union Local School District - CLOSED (staff in-service, classes not in session)
Wellston City School District - CLOSED (professional development, classes not in session)
