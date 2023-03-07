The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry (ODNRDF) recently received money that will in part be awarded to Wayne National Forest and the Athens Ranger District to help improve and expand its trail systems.
Each year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources awards funding to projects to develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities. This funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Recreational Trails Program. Cities and villages, counties, townships, special districts, state and federal agencies, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for Recreational Trails Program grants.
Announced Friday, $300,000 awarded will go toward funding three projects in Southeast Ohio:
$150,000 for 35 miles of tread maintenance in the Monday Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System. The estimated total cost of the project is $187,500.
$150,000 for the construction of 3.5 miles of beginner and 6 miles of intermediate mountain bike trails in the Baileys Trail System. The entire project is estimated to cost $347,000.
$100,000 of the money the ODNRF received will go toward state forest APV areas in Pike, Perry, Jackson and Fulton counties. The total cost of the project is $125,000.
“There is nothing better than getting out on Ohio’s trails and taking in the natural beauty Ohio has to offer,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a press release. “We’re pleased that more communities will get the opportunity to improve upon and add to their trail systems through these grant awards.”
ODNR administers the federal RTP grant program, which reimburses up to 80 percent of a project’s funding. Chosen projects create and maintain trails, improve access for people with disabilities, and provide education about trail safety and the environment.
“The love and appreciation people have for the great outdoors is often found on the scenic trails that can be found in all parts of our great state,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “These grants help local communities offer families new and exciting ways to get outside, encouraging a true appreciation of our natural resources.”
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry received this money. The Forest Service has no jurisdiction over state forests.
