JACKSON – Cyn Mackley, a Scioto County native, has released her 11th novel “Camelot West Virginia” with New York Times Best Selling Mystery Author Emma Jameson. She’ll be at the Jackson City Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 to talk about her latest mystery novel.
Mackley says, “My inspiration (for the book) was — in part —was seeing all the devastation wrought by opioids in our area.”
She was born and raised in Portsmouth. “Even when I was a little girl growing up in the Wayne Hills Public Housing Project… I knew I wanted to be a writer.”
The book’s premise is that “the classic Camelot tale is reimagined in modern-day West Virginia with first responders riding to the rescue of a community besieged by all-too-real monsters.”
Mackley said that all her characters carry “bits and pieces of people” she knows and their experiences.
“One of the things I think about (while writing) is Appalachian fatalism, which is just that ingrained belief that things are never going to go right and you can’t get ahead,” she said. “I want to boost the idea of Appalachian optimism.”
Mackley says that the public library system was essential to her growing up. “My mother valued education and encouraged reading, but we were not a family that could afford to order a bunch of books from the Scholastic Book Club or buy a lot of books. The shelves at the public library and inside my beloved Bookmobile satisfied my voracious reading appetite and introduced me to new horizons.”
She said it is astonishing that in the beautiful Ohio Valley, in the foothills of Appalachia, many strong, straightforward, and amply talented people have accepted impoverishment and settled for less when they are capable of creating and accomplishing more.
“When we try to succeed, our own kin often says we’re getting above our raising or acting stuck up,” she said.
She said co-author Emma Jameson also understands the Appalachian way of life as she is from Tennessee.
Mackley was a fan of Jameson’s British mysteries, and the two met online. They bonded over their coincidental love of comic books and “Camelot 3000” — a book from the ’80s that retells the King Arthur legend in Modern Day UK.
Mackley told Jameson that she should write a modern-day Camelot, and Jameson told Mackley that she should be the one to do it. Eventually, the two decided to do it together.
She said the most complex part about developing and writing about the characters was keeping a level of realism regarding the people, the law, the opioid crisis, and the somewhat magical elements.
“This book is special to me because there’s so much of me in it,” she said. “My memories, home, and my fellow Appalachians — I know them.”
Mackley will be at the library to discuss her books and the journey from public housing project to published author and crime journalist. Copies of her books will be available for signing and she’ll also have a special free download of her novel “American Goth” available to anyone who attends the talk.
