JACKSON – Cyn Mackley, a Scioto County native, has released her 11th novel “Camelot West Virginia” with New York Times Best Selling Mystery Author Emma Jameson. She’ll be at the Jackson City Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 to talk about her latest mystery novel.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments