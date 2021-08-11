WELLSTON — The Wellston City School District Board of Education voted to accept the voluntary resignation of Wellston High School Principal Megan Sowers, then in the next breath, voted to promote Wellston High School Assistant Principal Shane Stevens to take over her position.
This all happened during the school board meeting held on Monday, Aug. 2.
Wellston City Schools Superintendent Karen Boch shared with the media following the meeting that the school board agreed to buy out a portion of Sowers’ contract in order to obtain her resignation before the commencement of the 2021-2022 school year, two years prior to expiration of her employment contract.
“This avoided the continued expense of an investigation into complaints against Ms. Sowers, and the potential expense of pursuing termination, if the investigation had resulted in any determination of wrongdoing by Ms. Sower,” Boch explained.
Sowers had been on paid administrative leave toward the end of the 2020-2021 school year, while an investigation was ongoing. The investigation was being handled by Stevens, who according to Boch, is the school district’s compliance officer. No public information was ever released by the district regarding the complaints.
Sower had been an employee with the school district for 26 years, and had served as Wellston High School Principal since the 2012-2013 school year.
Boch, along with the Board, were excited to promote Stevens to serve as the new Wellston High School Principal. Prior to his promotion, he served as Wellston High School Assistant Principal. Before that he was the Wellston Middle School Principal, and prior to that he taught government at Wellston High School.
“We have confidence in his ability to lead the building in providing a quality education to our students,” Boch said.
