WELLSTON — Incumbent Republican D. Keith Woolum, who has been serving on Wellston City Council for over 25 years, was unseated by newcomer, Angela Spangler.

After the votes were counted, Spangler was declared the winner, beating Woolum with a 31-vote difference. Spangler received 59 votes, while Woolum received 28 votes, according to unofficial totals provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections.

"I am overwhelmed by the support of this amazing city," stated Spangler. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and I will not let you down."

Following the election, Woolum told The Courier that it has been a pleasure serving the citizens of Wellston for the past 25 years.

Spangler received the Republican nomination and will get to continue her journey toward becoming a councilwoman. She could potentially face another opponent in November as write-in candidates have until August 23 before 4 p.m. to file.

The above results are unofficial and won’t be considered official until the Jackson County Board of Elections releases the official count on May 17 at 10 a.m.

The results above include absentee and early voting ballots, however, the voting results do not reflect provisional ballots cast. There are still 17 provisional ballots, and five absentees out, but those aren't enough to change the outcomes mention above.

