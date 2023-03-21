COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) announces local funding coming to Lawrence, Gallia, and Jackson Counties through technical assistance grants, development grants, and for workforce-based training and equipment. The funding was approved on Monday by the State Controlling Board.
“I’m proud to have supported bills that are making strong investments into our communities while pushing for advancements in our workforce and infrastructure here locally and throughout the state,” Stephens said.
The project allocations for the three counties includes:
• Technical Assistance Grant – Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Gallia County - $231,975
• Technical Assistance Grant - Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, Gallia County - $18,025
• Technical Assistance Grant – Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Lawrence County - $250,000
• Technical Assistance Grant – Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Jackson County - $231,975
• Technical Assistance Grant - Mayors’ Partnership for Progress, Jackson County - $18,025
• $115,385 for Rio Grande Community College for workforce-based training and equipment with the RAPIDS Program, which builds regional strength in education and training delivery systems to develop and enhance critical workplace and career skills through levels of post-secondary education.
The technical assistance grants invest in projects to create sustainable and transformational outcomes with health care, infrastructure, and workforce elements.
The next State Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for April 3.
