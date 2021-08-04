JACKSON — Charter Communications (Spectrum) visited Jackson County recently to share some exciting internet news.
The company has announced plans to deliver fiber internet to approximately 112,000 unserved Ohio homes and small businesses, as estimated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
As part of this effort, more than $556 million will be invested in Ohio, which includes an expected private investment of at least $450 million by Charter and more than $106 million in support won by Charter in the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) auction.
Brian Young, Director of Government Affairs at Charter Communications, shared on Tuesday, July 27, with Jackson County Commissioners Paul Haller, Jon Hensler and Donnie Willis that the company is investing $16.8 million to expand fiber internet in Jackson County.
According to Young, the company is building out 375 (new) miles of fiber internet in parts of all 12 townships in Jackson County.
The effort is part of the company’s recently announced expected investment of approximately $5 billion — offset by $1.2 billion in RDOF support — to expand Charter’s network to what the FCC estimates to be more than 1 million homes and small businesses in lower-density, mostly rural communities across 24 states that do not have access to broadband service of at least 25 Mbps for download speeds and 3 Mbps for upload speeds.
The new initiative is in addition to Charter’s existing network expansion plans and builds upon the company’s long track record of expanding broadband access to unserved and underserved locations.
State leaders, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, have each recognized the importance of rural broadband expansion to Ohio’s future.
Charter’s commitment to improving broadband access complements a key priority of the DeWine-Husted administration and the Ohio General Assembly, which have made working with private industry a priority component of its comprehensive efforts to bridge the digital divide and deliver high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved Ohioans.
The expansion project in Jackson County is expected to wrap up in early 2022.
