The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration have issued a recommendation concerning a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women developed blood clots following vaccination. According to the statement released by the two agencies, this recommendation is made out of an "abundance of caution" while an investigation takes place concerning the issue.
The specific type of rare blood clot being diagnosed is called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis along with low blood platelet levels. In an average year, about five in one million people are impacted by this diagnosis according to the Johns Hopkins Medical Center website.
Speculation as to what causes this type of reaction comes from Dr. Susan Koletar, infectious disease specialist at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, when she stated early signs indicate it could be an autoimmune reaction causing the body to attack the blood platelets.
All of the known cases have occurred in women aged 18 to 48 with the symptoms beginning anywhere from six to thirteen days after being vaccinated.
The statement released by the agencies notes that this reaction to the vaccine is exceedingly rare but they will be watching closely to monitor the impact the vaccine has on those who have already gotten it.
More than 6.8 million citizens in the United States have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While this number seems daunting, it accounts for less than five percent of vaccinations across the country.
With six patients so far reporting the clotting issue and nearly seven million vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson doses, this makes the reaction even more rare than one in a million.
The rareness of the reaction can further explain why it wasn't documented in initial trials, according to Dr. Koletar. With a reaction that is seemingly one in a million, it can be difficult to identify in a smaller group.
For now, this reaction is not being reported as a wide spread issue. However, the CDC and the FDA did advise that any patients who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that are experiencing severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of getting the shot contact their health care provider.
The CDC will hold a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday, April 14 to review the cases and consider the next steps. The FDA will also be considering this information as well. Until the investigation is done, both agencies recommended the hold on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a statement in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and the Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff following the suggestion by the CDC and FDA.
During a press conference held on Tuesday, Gov. DeWine stated that the CDC and FDA expects the hold to be completed in days or weeks.
With Johnson & Johnson vaccinations on hold, the plan to inoculate a large population of Ohio college students before their semesters end hangs in the balance. That dose was originally chosen by the state as a good fit for college students due to the need for only one dose, making vaccinations fast and simple.
Students at nearby Ohio University who had been scheduled to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine will instead be given the two dose Pfizer vaccine according to a release from the university. Students will have to be in Athens to receive the second dose 21 days after the first, a potential problem with residence halls closing at the end of April.
Gov. DeWine still encourages students to get vaccinated through other vaccination partners if possible including local health departments.
In regards to Vinton County, a Johnson & Johnson mobile vaccine clinic was set to begin today and continue every other Wednesday through the middle of May. Since the announcement of the pause, the clinic for this week has been canceled. Information regarding future mobile clinics will be relayed once it is made available.
As of right now, the Vinton County Health Department is set to follow the governor's guidelines regarding the pause. Currently, VCHD does not have any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on hand as many of the supplies of that vaccine were being allocated to universities and mass vaccination sites.
Vaccine providers that do have Johnson & Johnson doses are being instructed to store them in the event that the pause ends and they can continue to be used.
The White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients stated that following the recommendation by the CDC and FDA, the federal government will begin working with state and federal partners in order to get those appointments scheduled for Johnson & Johnson doses rescheduled over to either Moderna or Pfizer as soon as possible.
During the press conference, Dr. Vanderhoff reiterated that the reactions are extremely rare and explained that Ohioans should feel more confident than ever that vaccine safety and transparency are indeed a priority of the government given that at the CDC and FDA is taking these six cases so seriously.
Gov. DeWine echoed this sentiment when he responded to a reporters question about how he felt when he heard the news, "I think that the fact that people making those decisions are following what the evidence is and making it public should give people confidence. It was not a good way to start the day. It is what it is. We will get it sorted out and we will move on."
