MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission appropriated more than $90,000 to the county’s Board of Elections because unfunded state mandates put a hole in the budget.
State passes the buck to Vinton Commission
- By Miles Layton Editor
-
- Updated
- 0
MCARTHUR – Vinton County Commission appropriated more than $90,000 to the county’s Board of Elections because unfunded state mandates put a hole in the budget.
Commissioner William Wellman said because of new state laws regarding mandatory technological upgrades, oversight and management of elections, the county had to spend more money to comply with Columbus’ rules that pass the buck down to the county level. He said these changes in election laws, while necessary, put a burden on rural counties.
Commissioners approved a pay raise for Board of Elections Director Melissa Hale from $11.85 per hour to $15 an hour – she hasn’t had a raise in two years. Basically, the state has added more work to her job description, so she asked to be paid more.
In other news, Sheriff Ryan Cain is looking for new deputies – money to pay for these law officers comes from a $90,000 state grant. He said anyone 18-years-old and older, if they pass the background checks, are physically fit and has or can get the proper training, has a chance to serve Vinton County.
Speaking of Cain, county Auditor Cindy Owings Waugh praised the Sheriff for collections generated by the county’s impound lot – more than $18,000 in fees that will be transferred into the county’s General Fund.
“I commend you for all that,” she said.
In other business, Vinton County Extension Agent Jessica Burns asked the commission for permission to erect four 3’x6” above-ground planters at the Community Building. She’s hoping the Scouts will build the planters with wood donated by a lumber company.
Burns said the gardens would allow extension agents to demonstrate gardening techniques and engage senior citizens in such activities.
Commissioners seemed very receptive to the idea and if the planters cannot be located at the Community Building, there is another plot of land nearby that would be a great fit too.
In other news, Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said a cellular provider is conducting an environmental review so as to perhaps construct a cell tower to expand Internet access to the county.
Fetherolf said the Village of Zaleski is having some water infrastructure issues, so the village has reached out to Le-Ax for support. To make matters more interesting, Fetherolf said there is no map of the village’s underground water pipes. Wellman said the person, who knew where the pipes were located, has died.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.