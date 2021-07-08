State Representative Jason Stephens (R) recently announced that his sponsored legislation under House Bill 201 has been signed into law by the governor.
The legislation prevents local governments from limiting the use of natural gas and propane. Stephens attended the signing ceremony on July 1.
“Here in Ohio, we want to promote a fair market for all Ohioans, consumers, to have energy options that work best for them – this legislation helps make that a reality,” said Stephens. “With this bill, I’m ensuring my constituents, all Ohioans and businesses have accessibility within their communities to the abundancy of natural gas that our great state has preserved.”
Stephens also notes that House Bill 201 helps safeguard the economy throughout Ohio and maintains those individuals who currently have natural gas will be able to maintain that service now and into the future. Additionally, the legislation also supports propane access throughout the state.
The representative believes every local community in Ohio should welcome the economic and environmental benefits that natural gas and propane provides for their citizens and businesses.
The legislation has over 50 cosponsors in both the House and Senate, including bipartisan support in the House vote. During the committee process, the bill also had over a dozen proponent testimonies from organizations and citizens alike.
After being signed into law, this legislation will take effect in 90 days.
Stephens represents the 93rd House District, which includes Gallia and Jackson Counties, most of Lawrence County and part of Vinton County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.