Taylor Stepp Named Director of Projects for Ohio Southeast Economic Development

Taylor Stepp

LOGAN – Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced Taylor Stepp as the Director of Projects. In this new role, Stepp will lead the OhioSE team of project managers in a 25-county region covering southern and eastern Ohio. The project management team works to secure capital investments and job creation and retention through company expansions and business attraction in southeastern Ohio.


