Vinton County representative Steve Stivers expressed the desire for future direct stimulus checks to be reserved for those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an interview by Yahoo News.
“I hope the administration will look at that option because we actually buy something with our $1,400 and that’s herd immunity,” said Stivers in the interview.
With the current tiered vaccine rollout system in Ohio, there are people who would potentially not get these funds for weeks, if not months, under this procedure.
On top of that, there is a limited pool of vaccines, slowing the process even further. As the most vulnerable health-wise are being served, others who would potentially want the vaccine are being kept from the chance until their phase has been reached.
An accelerated vaccine rollout may be on the horizon, but nothing is concrete. Biden has promised the nation 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days.
There has not been a stimulus bill draft made public as of yet, but President Biden's current plan is to send direct payments of $1,400 to supplement the $600 sent out by Congress in December.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has commented that Congress will be ready to pass a bill in early February.
Stivers has stated he supports indemnifying individuals who receive the vaccine against future medical issues related to the vaccine, meaning that individuals would not be held liable for medical complications that may arise as a result of being vaccinated.
He has also proposed an exemption for those who have medical conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated.
While other Republican congressmen and women have been hesitant to add to the national debt, Stivers expressed willingness if used for the right reasons, according to Yahoo News.
When asked for comment by The Courier, AnnMarie Graham, spokesperson for Stivers stated, "It’s important to stress that this is simply an idea and something that is in the very early stages. Rep. Stivers believes it’s time to get creative and explore ways to encourage more folks to get vaccinated so that we can build herd immunity and get our economy back up and running at full speed."
