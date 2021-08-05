JACKSON — Like many people, Lynn Stroth has not slowed down after retirement. Instead, she has decided to dedicate her free time to the dogs at the Jackson County Dog Pound.
Stroth is retired from the US Navy. She was a 0-5 commander helicopter pilot. She has now taken on a new assignment: preparing dogs for their “forever” home.
Stroth frequently can be found walking, grooming and socializing with the dogs. She has a special soft spot for the timid and under socialized. She goes out of her way to comfort them and help them to realize they are in a safe place.
Daily walks and affection go a long way toward helping a dog to be adopted by stimulating them and giving them an outlet for energy. The dogs that benefit from her attention are more adoptable because they have been able to get out and explore. Stroth’s gentle demeanor and soft words help the dogs to relax, open up and show their true personality. This helps to match a dog with an appropriate family.
Like most volunteers, Stroth has favorites. One such favorite is a current resident of the pound, Jewel. The stout senior bully mix is her current project. She has gone out of her way to get attention on Jewel. She has loaded the dog into her Jeep quite a few times to take her on field trips. She has visited tractor supply, outdoor areas and downtown Jackson.
She hopes that Jewel will find a new family. One wonderful side effect of the field trips is that Jewel is becoming quite the “car ride” dog. She looks forward to her rides in the Jeep and meeting new people. Stroth has learned a lot about this senior canine. She says that she would make an excellent dog for someone who likes to travel, even a truck driver!
If you see Stroth out and about with a furry friend in the passenger seat, give her a wave and a smile. She truly has changed the lives of shelter dogs.
For more information about Jewel and other adoptable dogs, check out the Jackson County Dog Pound Facebook page or call 740-286-7262.
