OAK HILL — Two individuals have been indicted for their alleged roles and actions following the death of an Oak Hill man.
A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted 48-year-old Ronda Stull, of Oak Hill, for her alleged involvement in the death of her long-time boyfriend, Johnnie Edwards, also of Oak Hill, in September. The indictment was filed Friday, Nov. 19.
Stull has been indicted with one count of aggravated murder and one count of murder, both unclassified felonies. Stull is also facing indictments of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Also indicted was Kevin B. French, 30, of Oak Hill. French was indicted for a third-degree felony of tampering with evidence; grand theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony and a fifth-degree felony of abuse of a corpse.
On Sept. 13, 2021, at approximately 8:07 p.m. an officer from the Oak Hill Police Department received a report of an unresponsive male located in a vehicle on the parking lot of McDonald’s, located at 197 North Jackson St. in Oak Hill. Authorities later identified the male as 39-year-old Johnnie Edwards of Oak Hill.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Edwards died of an overdose, after obtaining drugs with his long-time girlfriend, Ronda Stull, and their friend, Kevin B. French. Instead of seeking medical attention for Edwards, he was left unresponsive inside Stull’s vehicle, in the passenger seat at the McDonald’s parking lot.
Investigators claim that Stull and French knew Edwards was deceased before the vehicle was parked at McDonald’s by French.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, Stull was in custody awaiting her arraignment. A warrant for French’s arrest has been issued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.