OAK HILL — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month — a time to raise awareness on this often taboo topic.
Locally, families and the community gathered on Saturday, Sept. 11, to highlight the problem of suicide and advocate its prevention. That suicide prevention awareness event was called “Fight For Life.”
Jeremy and Tammy Sharp, of Oak Hill, lost their 14-year-old son Joseph to suicide, the couple planned the event in the Village of Oak Hill.
Joseph passed away on April 8, 2020, at this family home in Oak Hill. He was an 8th-grade student at Oak Hill Union Local Schools where he was in the marching band. He played cymbals in percussion and was looking forward to trying out for the quints for the upcoming school year.
Outside of school, Joseph enjoyed video games, leatherworks, listening to music, and being outdoors target practicing with his cousin, Austin, and his Papaw Jeff. He also enjoyed playing baseball and basketball with his cousin and gardening with his mother, Tammy.
The Sharps had previously shared their son’s story with the local media.
“My husband and I lost our son on April 8, 2020, to suicide,” said Tammy. “It was during the COVID-19 shutdown.”
Tammy said, “Joseph was 14-years-old, and it was the first time he was home alone. We both have to work to pay our bills. We had to make sure Joseph had what he needed. My husband and I thought he would be fine because of his age, and he has always been a mature young man.”
Tammy went on to say that along with being mature, Joseph had always been kind, loving, and compassionate.
“All he ever wanted was for everyone to be happy and to get along with each other,” recalled Tammy. “A few months before his death, he had been telling me the world was ugly and that was our only sign something was wrong.”
Tammy said, “He had been witnessing his friends being bullied, and it bothered him deeply. Joseph truly cared about others. Joseph’s time alone gave him time to think about all he had been seeing at school and in the world. A few months after we lost him, we were both overwhelmed with the desire to prevent others from the suffering we’re going through. Suicide isn’t something a family will ever recover from or get past. We learn to live with it.”
During the event, Jeremy played a song he wrote for his son, Joseph. You can watch and listen to it on Facebook by searching @jshaver.newshound.
At the event, other families who lost family members to suicide were also present. Lois Henry lost her son Shawn; Sara Strickland lost her son Dylan, and Heather Nix lost her husband Jason.
The Sharp family worked tirelessly for several months to put on this event to bring awareness, information, and support to the local community.
The event raised $3,700. The Sharps explained that the money raised will stay in the local communities and is available to those who are in need.
More photos from the event can be found online at www.vintonjacksoncourier.com
