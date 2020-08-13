JACKSON — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) have thwarted illegal drug activity, leaving one in jail for a parole violation.
At approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, following up on complaints of suspected illegal drug activity, deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Rock Run Road and County Road 84 in Jackson. None of the occupants had valid driver’s licenses.
The driver, identified as Paul E. Sheets, 50, who had a suspended drivers license, was taken into custody. His passengers, Shannon M. Nichols, 28, of Chillicothe, and Eric D. Vest, 43, of Jackson, were also taken into custody.
While being detained, it was discovered that Nichols was carrying a large fixed blade knife. Nichols is on parole. The possession of the large knife was reportedly a direct violation of his parole.
Nichols is being held by the Jackson County Correctional Facility for a parole violation. Also, during the search, it was allegedly discovered that Nichols was hiding narcotics in the front of his pants.
Vest was removed from the rear seat of the vehicle. As Vest emptied his pockets, a white plastic container was allegedly located. Vest reportedly advised that there was a small amount of heroin in the container.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Hersey alerted to the vehicle discovering three berries of heroin were in a cigarette pack claimed by Sheets. A plastic bag of a white powdery substance, digital scales and four hypodermic needles were located as well.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in this traffic stop. The vehicle was towed by Angles Garage.
During questioning it was revealed that the three men went to Columbus to obtain crystal methamphetamine and heroin and that at least one of the men planned to sell the illegal narcotics.
Following their questioning, Sheets and Vest were released, pending the case review by Jackson County Prosecutor Justin Lovett. Nichols remains in jail for his parole violation. Nichols may also face charges from the stop. The three men could be facing felony-level charges.
The narcotics were sent to the BCI lab for testing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.