WELLSTON — Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Jackson County Municipal Court Probation Department worked together to nab a suspected fentanyl trafficker in Wellston.
Freddie D. Matthews, 49, of Wellston, is incarcerated on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was detained after authorities entered his residence on Friday, Jan. 28, to execute a search warrant following his multiple fentanyl sales.
During the search, hypodermic needles, button baggies, digital scales, a 9mm handgun and cash were discovered.
Matthews was later served with a seizure notice for his 2005 Ford Mustang, 9mm handgun, and the cash discovered during the search.
The case will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges, which includes engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
