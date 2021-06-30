Taking a splash

Kennedi Stevens, 11, Ryker Wolford, 8, and Braxton Linton, 8, are pictured taking a “splash” in Jackson’s Hillcrest Swimming Pool. The pool is open Monday through Saturday.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — The first day of summer has come and gone, but the pool season has been in full swing in Jackson County since Memorial Day weekend.

This year, Jackson’s Hillcrest Swimming Pool is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pool is closed on Sundays to the public but open for private parties.

Tuesday nights from 5-8 p.m. is one dollar night swim.

The daily admission price will be $2 for students and $4 for adults. Children ages 2 and under are free. All children age 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The price of a season pass is $60 for students and $200 per family of four, plus $30 for each family member (up to two more people).

Pool parties are also available. The price for pool parties is $175 for each two hours or less for a group of 50 or less, and each additional hour is $25, with a $25 additional fee for every 25 swimmers over 50 in number.

The telephone number to the pool is 740-288-POOL (740-288-7665). For updates on closing, and other events, check Hillcrest Pool’s Facebook page.

Trending Recipe Videos


jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments