JACKSON — The first day of summer has come and gone, but the pool season has been in full swing in Jackson County since Memorial Day weekend.
This year, Jackson’s Hillcrest Swimming Pool is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pool is closed on Sundays to the public but open for private parties.
Tuesday nights from 5-8 p.m. is one dollar night swim.
The daily admission price will be $2 for students and $4 for adults. Children ages 2 and under are free. All children age 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
The price of a season pass is $60 for students and $200 per family of four, plus $30 for each family member (up to two more people).
Pool parties are also available. The price for pool parties is $175 for each two hours or less for a group of 50 or less, and each additional hour is $25, with a $25 additional fee for every 25 swimmers over 50 in number.
The telephone number to the pool is 740-288-POOL (740-288-7665). For updates on closing, and other events, check Hillcrest Pool’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.