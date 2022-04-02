VINTON COUNTY — Following a multi-month investigation, a local major crimes task force executed a search warrant in Vinton County last week.
Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports that in the evening hours of Tuesday, March 29, agents with the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Major Crimes Task Force of Meigs, Washington, Morgan, Noble and Monroe counties executed multiple search warrants in Meigs County and Vinton County after a six-month investigation into a major drug trafficking enterprise.
Search warrants were obtained by task force agents for the properties located at 32610 Hampton Hollow Rd. and 32635 Hampton Hollow Rd., both of which are located in Salem Township. Task Force Agents also executed a search warrant at 42732 State Route 160 in Vinton County as a part of the investigation.
Entry was made into all three residences simultaneously by agents with the Major Crimes Task Force, Washington County Sheriff’s Office SRT, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SRT. Upon execution of the search warrants numerous individuals were detained at each scene while a search of the residences took place. Upon a search of the three residences, agents located heroin, firearms, a large amount of cash, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and other drug abuse related items.
While serving the search warrants, agents were informed that a large amount of heroin had been moved from the location in Vinton County to another residence which was also located in Vinton County. Agents with the Task Force were able to recover a safe from that residence and obtained an additional search warrant for the safe. Upon executing that search warrant, agents located approximately one pound of heroin which had been divided into multiple baggies.
Arrested during the search warrants were James L. White, 44, of Langsville, James L. White Jr, 22, of Langsville, and Jeffrey L. Fitzwater, 45, of Langsville. All individuals will face first degree felony Drug Trafficking as well as first degree felony Possession of Drugs. Due to the amount of drugs seized in this case, all three subjects will be charged under the major drug offender statute of the Ohio Revised Code. Amber M. Bare, 36, of Langsville and Kevin B. Jewell, 46, of Langsville were also arrested on outstanding warrants.
“I would like to thank everyone involved for a job well done in this case” stated Sheriff Wood. “We are very fortunate to have built relationships with other agencies who are always willing to provide assistance in cases like this. I would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Major Crimes Task Force, and the deputies at my office for their assistance at the scene and for their hard work and dedication in continuing to take these drugs off the streets."
The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office’s, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.