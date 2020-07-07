ALBANY — A 15-year-old Athens County boy was airlifted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an ATV crash, the Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Roads 17 and 76 — Fisher and Ladd Ridge, respectively. The Athens teen was operating a 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 550 at about 6:50 p.m. on July 2.
The ATV was moving north on Fisher Road when it slid left of center, overturned and went of the left side of the roadway before coming to rest on its wheels. The 15-year-old suffered “serious” injuries and was airlifted by MedFlight.
He was reported by the Athens Patrol Post to not have been wearing a helmet. Troopers are still investigating this incident. The Post reminds motorists to wear Department of Transportation approved helmets and safety clothing when operating ATV’s, UTV’s or motorcycles.
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Emergency Medical Services, Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, and MedFlight all aided the Highway Patrol officers at the scene.
