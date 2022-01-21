JACKSON — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) has taken a report of a missing teenager in Jackson. The public is being advised to be on the lookout.

The missing teenager is 17-year-old Michael "Mikey" Tilley. He was last seen in the City of Jackson, Ohio in the vicinity of Church Street and Columbia Street in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 20. 

Mikey is 6’ 1” tall, weighs 165 pounds, has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and black Croc shoes.

Anyone with information, should call the JCSO at 740-286-6464. Tips can be anonymous.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

