WELLSTON — The Wellston Police Department has taken a report of a missing teenager in Wellston. Citizens are being advised to be on the lookout.

The missing teenager is 17-year-old Aaliyah Jeffrey. Jeffrey was last seen on home video surveillance leaving her home around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. She never returned.

She weighs around 125 pounds, is 5’ 1” tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, should call the Wellston Police Department at 740-384-2171.

