MCARTHUR – Former county commissioner and veteran Jim Satory served as the guest speaker for the Veterans Day service last Friday in front of the Vinton County Courthouse.
“So from myself to the rest of the veterans out there, I commend you and thank you for all that you have done and sacrificed for your country. Try to remember the good times and make peace with the bad times. Share your stories. But most importantly, stand tall and proud, for you have earned the right to be called a veteran. I’m a veteran and I would do it all over again and again.”
Satory’s speech in its entirety appears on page A4.
Vinton County Judge James Salyer provided opening remarks.
“We’re here today to honor our heroes, remember their valor, their achievements, their courage and their dedication and to say thank you for their sacrifice,” he said. “Speaking of the heroes who join us in this group today (Friday) and those who here only in spirit, we can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter. We stand in the midst of patriots and the family and friends of those who have nobly served. To the veterans who are present today, thank you for answering the call of duty. You have made our armed forces the most respected in the world."
Abbey Owings sang the National Anthem during the flag raising ceremony.
Ceremonies featured a 21-gun salute from VFW Post 5299 Color Guard and the local Scouts’ troop raised the flag.
Vinton County Probate Juvenile Court Judge Robert Grillo read the casualty list of the county's fallen heroes on this solemn occasion. A video of Grillo reading the casualty list is on the Vinton-Jackson Courier’s Facebook and YouTube pages. So as these names will echo an eternity within the pages of the Vinton-Jackson Courier, these names are published at the end of this article.
Vinton County High School senior Alexis Hollingshead is doing research to learn more about these fallen heroes so as to earn her Girl Scouts’ Gold Award. She’s also trying to raise money to replace bronze plaques with veterans’ names as well as repair gravestones.
Folks who have information about those Vinton Countians who gave the ultimate sacrifice, please contact Hollingshead at skeers02@hotmail.com or call 740-823-1123.
World War I
Pvt. Russell Harvey Allison, US Army
Pvt. William Bond, US Army
Pvt. Russell Cleveland Cassill, US Army
Pvt. Pearl Howard Cherry, US Army
Pvt. Edward Dicken, US Army
Cqm. Elmer John Fitzpatrick, US Navy
Pvt. Joseph Freeman, US Army
Pvt. James Gabriel, US Army
Pvt. Marion Gheer, US Army
Pvt. Pearl Hutchison, US Army
1st Lt. Thomas Purley Johnston, US ARMY
Pvt. William E. Long, US Army
Pvt. Asa M. McKinley, US Army
Pvt. Jessie McManis, US Army
Pvt. William L. Reeves, US Army
Pvt. Claude Lindsey Seitz, US Army
Pvt. Charles H. Simmons, US Army
Pvt. Forest Engle Thompson, US Army
Pvt. Fred James Tripp, US Army
Pvt. O. Corbet Waldron, US Army
Pvt. Taylor Walker, US Army
Pvt. James S. Ward, US Army
Pfc. Isaac Clyde Wyckoff, US Army
Pvt. Robert Wallen Wyckoff, US Army
WWII
Pvt. William E. Allman, US Army
Pfc. Harley E. Barney, US Army
T5C. Gayland P. Betts, US Army
F2C. James Boring, US Navy
Cpl. Max A. Brown, US Air Force
SSG. Orin D. Brown, US Army
Ssg. Harry T. Bowen, US Army Air Force
Sgt. John W. Calvin, US Army
Pvt. Elza O. Camp, US Army
S1C. James A. Canode, US Navy
S2C. Cecil H. Castor, US Navy
1Lt. Arthur A. Christian, US Army Air Force
Pvt. Glen Coleman, US Army
Pfc. John A. Colley, US Army
Pfc. Donald R. Cottrill, US Army
Pvt. John W. Dayton, US Army
Pfc. Robert A. Dearth, US Army
Pvt. Denver Diltz, US Army
F1C. Gilbert E. Dixon, US Navy
Sgt. Jackson O. Garrison, US Army Air Force
Pvt. Howard E. Graves, US Army
Pfc. Howard O. Gregory, US Army
Norman F. Griffith, US Army
Pvt. Ray H. Hartley, US Army
Pvt. Billie Hawk, US Army
1Lt. Calvin S. Heinlein, US Army
Pfc. George F. Hill, US Army
Pfc. Lawrence Hoctor, US Army
Sgt. John K. Horrocks, US Army
RDM3 Worley Huston, US Navy
Pvt. Kenneth L. Inboden, US Army
Pfc. John A. Karns, US Army
Pvt. Robert F. Krape, US Army
T5C, William J. Lewis, US Army
Pvt. Chester L. Lightfoot, US Army
1Lt. Jim E. Miller, US Army
Pvt. Edward M. Mosley, US Army
Cpl. Austin Napper, US Army
Pfc. Leland Norton, US Army
Pvt. Reuben C. Patrick US Army
Pfc. Virgil L. Remy, US Army
Pfc. Maxwell Y. Reynolds, US Army
Cpl. Finley L Rice, US Army
STK3. Joseph B. Runyan, US Navy
1Lt. Thomas S. Sharp, US Army Air Force
Pfc. Paul E. Snider, US Army
Pvt. Phillip F. Sorrell, US Army
SSG. Hulbert J. Swaim, US Army Air Force
Pfc. Wayne W. Thomas, US Army
Pvt. Jack Thompson, US Army
Pfc. Tennyson R. Waldren, US Army
SSG. Curtis E. Walker, US Army
S2C. Dale E. Zimmerman, US Navy
Korea
Pvt. Eugene C. Castle, US Army
A3C. William M. Dearth, US Army Air Force
Pvt. Sanford W. Fouty, US Army
Pfc. Cecil C. McCoy, US Army
P1C. Robert A. Newman, US Navy
Pvt. Delman Patton, US Army
Pfc. Ernest L. Rinehart, US Army
Pvt. William F. Shifflet, US Army
Pvt. Homer L. Wright, US Army
Vietnam
1Lt. L. E. Gene Barnes, US Marine Corp
SSG. Rex F. Church, US Army
PFC. John M. Goodwin, US Marine Corp
SP4. Virgil D. Griffy, US Army
SP4. Jerry L. Hill, US Army
Pfc. John W. Perry, US Army
Pfc. Leslie Reynolds, US Army
SP5. Roy R. Robinson, US Army
Pfc. Ronald K. Staneart, US Marine Corp
LCPL Frederick R. Turner, US Marine Corp
Cpt. Ralph L. Ward, US Army
