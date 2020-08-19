ZALESKI — Zaleski was once home to the castle of the man the village was named after.
The castle was built on Zaleski company property, on the cemetery road near Zaleski, and the two-and-a-half story brick establishment was constructed in the shape of a double L with four steep gables, the McArthur Democrat-Enquirer reported.
The castle also reportedly had a large stone wall basement, at least twelve rooms, eight fireplaces and eight slate mantels (which were reportedly made in England and shipped from Liverpool to Zaleski). The building consisted of bricks produced locally.
The castle may have been built for Peter Zaleski to occupy, but he never visited the castle or the town that bears his name, the Democrat-Enquirer.
Zaleski (the person) was a Polish count who resided in Paris. He invested his wealth into the coal business, as he was a financier and promoter of iron ore and coal in Vinton County. He organized the Zaleski Coal and Iron Company, overseeing operations from another country.
In the book “Vinton County — Wonderland of Ohio,” Lew Ogan told the tale of famed writer Charles Dickens visiting the Zaleski castle. Ogan wrote that since horseback riding was a popular English sport, horses were purchased specifically for Dickens’ arrival, and their hooves were painted gold, and their manes and tales were also decorated.
When the coal and iron mining business declined, so did the castle and its extensions, the Democrat-Enquirer reported. The interior trimmings of the castle were removed from their fixtures and shipped off to Cincinnati and Chillicothe. The castle, or what was left of it, ended up in the receivership of a man named George Minister as its administrator.
In 1953, a distant relative of Count Zaleski, whose last name was also Zaleski, traveled from Chicago to see what was left of Zaleski’s castle. At that time, it was more or less in ruin, the Democrat-Enquirer reported. A first name was not provided for this distant relative.
The Democrat-Enquirer noted that the castle in its prime, between 1870-1890, was also the prime of the village of Zaleski, “for it was bigger than McArthur at that time, has its own newspaper and was a bustling community,” according to an August 1960 article of the newspaper. But the Democrat-Enquirer nodded to then recent developments in the area as signs of an economic comeback, “thanks to its proximity to Laek Hope and the Zaleski State Forest, another Vinton County wonderland that also bears the name of Count Peter Zaleski.”
