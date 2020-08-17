The Store

Pictured is The Store located at 7 Pennsylvania Avenue in Wellston.

 Courier photo by Jeremiah Shaver

WELLSTON — The Store on Broadway and Penn reopened late last week following being closed briefly for cleaning after an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Business Owner Jason Holzapfel, announced on Thursday, Aug. 13, to customers via Facebook that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, so he closed the business that same day.

“We had an employee test positive for COVID-19 and we will be having a cleaning company come in and sanitize the store,” explained Holzapfel. “All employees that need to be quarantined will be.”

Holzapfel added, “We apologize for this inconvenience and will be back in action after the sanitation.”

On Friday, Aug. 14, Servpro was spotted at the business doing cleaning. Around 2:40 p.m. that afternoon, Holzapfel told The Courier that The Store in Wellston had reopened.

“We had Servpro come and sanitize the entire store,” said Holzapfel. “We have worked with the Jackson County Health Department on quarantining the necessary employees and reopening the location.”

Holzapfel went on to thank everyone for their patience in this matter.

“This is the appropriate way to handle this and could happen anywhere,” stated Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson.

jshaver@vintonjacksoncourier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments