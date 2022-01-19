JACKSON — A northeast Ohio congressman who is running for the Democratic nomination in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race held a meet and greet in Jackson County over the weekend.
Tim Ryan (D), 48, of Howland, is running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Ohio. He is currently a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on Jan. 3, 2013. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.
Ryan stopped in the City of Jackson on Saturday, Jan. 15. He was campaigning across southern Ohio that day with other grassroots meeting in Lawrence, Gallia, Vinton and Hocking Counties.
Voters in Ohio will elect one member to the U.S. Senate in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. The primary election is scheduled for May 3, 2022. The filing deadline is Feb. 2, 2022.
The election will fill the Senate seat held by Sen. Rob Portman (R), who first took office in 2011. On Jan. 25, 2021, Portman announced he would not be running for re-election in 2022.
Ryan was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002 and was sworn in on January 3, 2003. He has been reelected nine times and is now serving in his tenth term.
He currently serves as a member of the House Appropriations Committee which controls the expenditure of money by the federal government.
Ryan also serves as co-chairman of the Congressional Manufacturing Caucus and remains vocal in the fight to strengthen America’s manufacturing base and reform U.S. trade policies.
During his meet and greet in Jackson, Ryan addressed a small crowd of voters asking for their support.
“What we need, I think, is someone in the U.S. Senate that knows how to fight, knows what to fight for, and will help us rebuild and reestablish the great American middle class,” Ryan said. “I have a very long record of fighting for the working-class people. I am going to go to the mat for those people out there busting their rear ends every day.”
He spoke about jobs, and the importance of infrastructure, broadband internet, and water/sewer access.
“So what I think my job as a senator for you would be... how do we get you (Jackson County) on the menu,” said Ryan. “We would work with you as much as we can, but how do we get communities like this on the menu.”
Ryan said, “You have to have good infrastructure, and have to have broadband... right? You can’t have a company locate here or grow here if they don’t have broadband access. We aren’t going to out compete China if our kids have to go to the McDonald’s to download their homework because they don’t have access to high-speed internet. So, we’d need to figure out how to bring back federal money to help with infrastructure.”
Ryan is facing Morgan Harper, Demar Sheffey, and Rick Taylor who are also running for the Democratic primary.
