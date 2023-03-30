Between 60-70 people attended the Vinton County Republican Party’s Soup and Sandwich fundraiser on Saturday at the Community Center. Front- GOP central committee member Cecil Reid, Jo White, Frank Griffy & John Moore, Auditor Cindy Waugh, Judge Bob Grillo, Chair Rhonda Dutcher, Vice Chair Debbie Stevens; Back: Bonnie Ward w/ governors office, Jim Payne, Prosecutor, State Representative Mark Johnson, Sheriff Ryan Cain.
Among those attending Saturday’s GOP fundraiser were Jonathan Gormley with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, State Rep Mark Johnson and his wife Kelli, Bonnie Ward with Governor Mike DeWine’s office and her husband Rick.
Submitted photo
MCARTHUR – The party’s faithful came out strong to support the “Soup and Sandwich” fundraiser to benefit the Vinton County Republican Party on Saturday at the Community Center.
“It was great seeing everyone come and support the GOP. Everyone enjoyed themselves,” Vinton County Auditor Cindy Owings Waugh said.
Vinton County Prosecutor Jim Payne added, “Everyone seemed to like the food provided. Also, it’s nice to sit around and have a casual conversation with officeholders and fellow conservatives to discuss current events. Personally, I appreciate when our state officials or their aides take time to come and show their support for our local Vinton County events.”
A familiar face at Vinton County Commission meetings, county Board of Elections chairwoman Debbie Stevens said between 60-70 people attended the event including State Senator Niraj Antani, State Representative Mark Johnson and his wife Kelli (who works with US Senator JD Vance), a representative from the Secretary of State office, county commissioners, judges, Sheriff Ryan Cain, folks from the county auditor’s office and a representative from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.
“It was great – the biggest turn out in two years,” Stevens said.
Of the county’s 8,320 registered voters, there are 2,063 Republicans, 669 Democrats, three Libertarians and 5,585 voters who are unaffiliated with any political party, according to data from the county’s Board of Elections.
Vinton County is typically a Republican county in presidential elections, having picked the GOP candidate in 12 of the last 16 elections. During the 2020 presidential election, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump garnered 4,632 votes or 76 percent of the votes cast to Democrat Joe Biden’s 1,331 votes or 22 percent of the votes cast with the remaining 75 votes (more than 1 percent) being cast for a third party.
The last time Vinton County supported a Democrat for president was Bill Clinton in 1992 and again in 1996. Prior to Clinton, the county threw its support to Democrat Jimmy Carter in 1976.
Vinton County Republican Party meets the last Thursday of each month with the next meeting at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Community Center. Also, the Party is hosting a Chinese Auction on June 17 in Hamden.
