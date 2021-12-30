WELLSTON — A large flatbed trailer that had been reported stolen in Jackson was recovered in Wellston early last week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovered the trailer that had been reported stolen.
The 18-foot bumper pull flatbed trailer was returned to the rightful owner. Seven semi tires reported stolen from nearby Pike County were also recovered.
Jeremy Myers, 36, of Wellston was taken into custody Wednesday, Dec. 22. He is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on a parole violation.
Myers claims that he just borrowed the trailer. Additional charges are pending the case review of the Jackson County Prosecutor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.