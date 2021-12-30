WELLSTON — A large flatbed trailer that had been reported stolen in Jackson was recovered in Wellston early last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovered the trailer that had been reported stolen.

The 18-foot bumper pull flatbed trailer was returned to the rightful owner. Seven semi tires reported stolen from nearby Pike County were also recovered.

Jeremy Myers, 36, of Wellston was taken into custody Wednesday, Dec. 22. He is being held at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on a parole violation.

Myers claims that he just borrowed the trailer. Additional charges are pending the case review of the Jackson County Prosecutor.

