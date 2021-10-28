This year, Trick or Treat will be held in Jackson County the evening prior to Halloween, on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The local mayors have scheduled “Trick or Treat” hours between 5:30-7 p.m. in Coalton, Jackson and Oak Hill, while Wellston’s hours will be 5-7 p.m.

Citizens are welcome to part take, by passing out candy to little ones.

To ensure a safe Halloween, local law enforcement and firefighters recommend the following safety rules and tips:

Children should:

Go only to well-lit houses and remain on porches rather than entering houses.

Be accompanied by an adult.

Know their guardian’s phone number in case an emergency telephone call is necessary.

Bring treats home before eating them so parents can inspect them.

Use costume knives and swords that are flexible, not rigid or sharp.

When walking in neighborhoods children should:

Use flashlights, stay on sidewalks and avoid crossing yards.

Wear clothing that is bright, reflective and flame retardant.

Consider using face paint instead of masks. (Masks can obstruct a child’s vision.) Avoid wearing hats that will slide over their eyes.

Avoid wearing long, baggy or loose costumes or oversized shoes (to prevent tripping).

Look left, right, and left again before crossing the street.

Parents and adults should:

Supervise the outing for children under age 12. Establish a curfew for older children.

Prepare homes for trick-or-treaters by clearing porches, lawns and sidewalks and by placing jack-o-lanterns away from doorways and landings.

Avoid giving choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys as treats to young children.

Inspect all candy for safety before children eat it.

